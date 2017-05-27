Champions Trophy 2017: Photoshoot of Team India in new jersey

By:
London, May 27: Defending champions Team India have reached England to take part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli looks strong on paper and are worthy enough to defend their title and bring the trophy back to India.

This will be Virat Kohli's first major tournament after he took charges of the Indian ODI team this January. His predecessor MS Dhoni had won all three ICC trophies, T20 World Cup (2007), ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013) as captain.

The Indian team are placed in Pool B alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. They take on Pakistan in their first match on June 4.

They also play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on Sunday (May 28) and on Tuesday (May 30).

Ahead of Champions Trophy, Team India players pose in their new jersey.

Here are some photos of Indian players

Captain Virat Kohli poses in the new jersey.

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni.

Pace battery of Team India Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Team India batsman Ajinkya Rahane.

The pace spearhead of team India Jasprit Bumrah.

Note: All images are taken from BCCI Twitter handle

OneIndia News

