Champions Trophy 2017: Match 4: India 46/0 in 9.5 overs as rain stops play

Birmingham, June 4: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their opening encounter in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Sunday (June 4).

Today's marquee contest is the most anticipated and warrants high-voltage encounter of the 50-over tournament bewteen the two arch-rivals. (Rain threat over Indo-Pak game)

India are playing with five bowlers and left Ravichandran Ashwin out considering the conditions at Edgbaston. Ajinkya Rahane too has failed to earn a spot in the playing XI.

One of the finest fast bowlers of current times, Mohammed Amir would be pitted against the talismanic Virat Kohli in what could turn out to be a battle primarily between India's vaunted batting line-up and against Pakistan's potent bowling attack.

A line-up that boasts of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be intimidating for any bowling attack.

But facing Amir and an equally talented Junaid Khan in English conditions, despite Edgbaston showing signs of being a batting-friendly track, will be testing for the Indian batsmen.

Babar Azam, with an ODI average close to 45, has been a terrific young find for Pakistan.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Khan (captain and wicketkeeper), Ahmed Shahzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammed Amir, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz.

