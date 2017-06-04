Birmingham, June 4: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their opening encounter in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Sunday (June 4).

CT 17 special site; Schedule and squads; Photos

Today's marquee contest is the most anticipated and warrants high-voltage encounter of the 50-over tournament bewteen the arch-rivals. (Match report)

Batting first India got off to a good start when the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opened the innings. Together they put up 136-runs for the first wicket after Dhawan was dismissed for 68.

India are playing with five bowlers and left Ravichandran Ashwin out considering the conditions at Edgbaston. Ajinkya Rahane too has failed to earn a spot in the playing XI.

Here are the highlights from the match between India and Pakistan:

# 3 tosses won by Pakistan against India in the last 10 International meetings, including today's. Pakistan had won both the previous games after winning the toss.

# First over bowled by Mohammed Amir was a maiden over against Rohit Sharma.

# Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim was introduced by Pakistan in the second over.

# The play was interrupted for the first time in the 9.5 overs as rain arrived.

# Fifty came for India in the 11th over with a boundary from Rohit Sharma.

# Rohit-Dhawan's 89-run stand (today) was India's highest 1st wicket stand against Pakistan since 2008; Gautam Gambhir & Virender Sehwag's stand of 115 was highest.

# This is the first time Rohit and Dhawan are opening together in ODIs in 18 months. Last was against Australia in January 2016. They had added 123 runs in that game and put up another century stand today.

# 3 century partnerships between Rohit and Dhawan in Champions Trophy, the most by any pair. Gayle-Chanderpaul and Gibbs-Smith had 2 such stands.

# Previous highest score for Rohit against Pakistan was 68 which came in Asia Cup 2012. He has slammed five fifties in 12 ODIs against arch-rivals.

# Shikhar Dhawan was the first Indian wicket to perish after he was dismissed for 68 off 65 balls.

# Dhawan-Sharma together put up 136 runs for the first wicket against Pakistan.

# Rain stopped play once again in the 32nd over when India were batting for 173/1.

# Last time Pakistan defeated India in an ICC tournament, in Champions Trophy in Centurion in 2009. Since then, India have won all the six encounters.

# Match resumed after rain interruption and was reduced to 48 overs each.

# 55 runs were scored by India in 14 overs between the 22nd and the 35th, a run rate of 3.93.

# In the first 21 overs, India scored at a rate of 5.76.

# Rohit Sharma was dismissed run out at 91.

# Yuvraj Singh was dropped for 8.

# Fifty runs partnership between Kohli and Yuvraj Singh for the third wicket off 39 balls.

# Yuvraj Singh smashed his fifty off 29 balls.

# It was his 52nd ODI fifty.

# It was the fastest fifty by an Indian in Champions Trophy. Also the fastest against Pakistan in this event.

# Yuvraj Singh was dismissed LBW after scoring 32-ball 53 in Hasan Ali's over. He was dismissed via DRS.

# Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 81 off 68 (4 fours, 3 sixes)

# Hardik Pandya scored 20 off 6 deliveries

# India scored 319/3 against Pakistan in 48 overs.

OneIndia News