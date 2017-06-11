Champions Trophy: Match 11: India win toss, elect to field first

London, June 11: Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in the match 11 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval, London.

It is a do-or-die virtual quarter-final between the two sides as the winner will qualify for the semis and losing team will pack their bags and head home. [Match Scorecard]

Both teams were off to a flying start in the tournament by registering convincing victories. South Africa defeated Sri Lanka, while India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan.

But the scenario changed drastically in the last round when South Africa conceded an embarrassing defeat to Pakistan and India went down against Sri Lanka.

The current circumstances are interesting and the clash between the two giants of world cricket will be mouth watering for the fans around the world.

Both the teams made one changes each in their starting XIs. India brought R. Ashwin in place of Umesh Yadav. South Africa replaced Wayne Parnell with Andile Phehlukwayo.

Playing XIs

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), David Miller, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

