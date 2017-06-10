Champions Trophy: Match 10: England win the toss and opt to field first

Birmingham, June 9: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first in the match 10 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Australia in Edgbaston.

It is a must win game for the Australians as a defeat today would eliminate them from the competition and Bangladesh will qualify as the second team along with England from Group A.

Australian are yet to play a full match in the tournament so far as both their last two matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh were called off due to rain. The Aussies have 2 points from 2 matches.

If today's match also gets cancelled, England and Bangladesh will go through by virtue of net run rate.

England, on the other hand, have had a strong start to their campaign. They have won both matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand scoring 300 plus runs in each match.

Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Liam Plunkett, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

OneIndia News