Champions Trophy: Match 10: England win the toss and opt to field first

Birmingham, June 9: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first in the match 10 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Australia in Edgbaston.
It is a must win game for the Australians as a defeat today would eliminate them from the competition and Bangladesh will qualify as the second team along with England from Group A.
Australian are yet to play a full match in the tournament so far as both their last two matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh were called off due to rain. The Aussies have 2 points from 2 matches.
If today's match also gets cancelled, England and Bangladesh will go through by virtue of net run rate.
England, on the other hand, have had a strong start to their campaign. They have won both matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand scoring 300 plus runs in each match.
Squads
Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Liam Plunkett, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.
Here are the England and Australia team sheets! #ENGvAUS #CT17 pic.twitter.com/4t5GjrMjAV— ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2017
