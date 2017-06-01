Champions Trophy 2017: Match 1: Sarkar, Kayes depart cheaply after decent start; Bangladesh 97/2

London, June 1: England have won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Thursday (June 1).

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited Mashrafe Mortaza to bat at The Oval cricket ground which is famous for producing big scores.

Hosts England are the favourites in this match against Bangladesh, who lost both their warm-up games ahead of the 50-over global tournament. They are playing with four seamers today.

England are playing to their full potential in this game and would be aiming to begin their campaign with a bang for they are also termed favourites to lift this trophy.

All eyes will be on England all-rounder Ben Stokes who has been in a tremendous form this year.

Bangladesh collapsed in a dramatic style to 84 all out in reply to Champions Trophy title-holders India's 324 for seven in their second warm-up match at the Oval on Tuesday (May 30).

England would be hoping to avenge their loss against Bangladesh Tigers, who knocked them out of the 2015 World Cup.

Playing XIs:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

OneIndia News