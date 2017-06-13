New Delhi, June 13: India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has called former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif 'an idiot' for latter's remarks against former India opener Virender Sehwag.

In a strong rebuttal to Latif, who came out all guns blazing against Sehwag following latter's tweet after India's victory over the neighbouring country in the Champions Trophy, Tiwary asked the former to check Sehwag's record before taking a dig at him.

Apparently, Latif, a former Pakistan captain, wasn't happy with Sehwag's funny tweet after India defeated Sarfaraz Khan and his boys in their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2017.

Sehwag, who is known for his witty and funny tweets, took to Twitter to react after India's win against Pakistan and wrote, " Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK."

Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2017

Latif, perhaps, got offended by Sehwag's remarks and shared a video on Facebook in which he used cuss words against the former Indian opener.

In a 15-minute long message, Latif not only criticised Sehwag over his remarks but even intruded the socio-political territory and questioned India's existence.

The former wicket-keeper batsman went on claiming that some of India's historical monuments were an act of charity from Pakistan, which is in stark contrast to the reality. Latif's rant has gone viral and the former cricketer is facing flak over his comments.

This is what Latif said:

Rashid Latif: Special Response to Sehwag pic.twitter.com/gNwvltnl7L — ZEE🇵🇰 ⚽️ (@iPakistaniCule) June 8, 2017

Sehwag, however, chose not to respond to the former Pakistan cricketer's rant and wrote on his Twitter handle, "A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words."

A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2017

However, taking strong exception to Latif's rant, India cricketer Manoj Tiwary chose to lash out at him for attacking the former India cricketer.

Tiwary uploaded a strongly-worded video attacking Latif. The Bengal cricketer also urged Latif to check Sehwag's figures first and then comment on a legendary cricketer, who has a stupendous record playing against Pakistan as well.

A visibly miffed Tiwary also said that he'll hit him with slippers if he ever posts a video like this.

Here's Tiwary's video:

Dis video message is 4 an idiot called Rashid Latif ( Former Pakistan wicketKeeper ) cont... pic.twitter.com/3dNICZQZ6Y — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) June 11, 2017

