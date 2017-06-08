Champions Trophy 2017: India equal record for most 300-plus totals

London, June 8: Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan's 125 guided India to 321/6 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval here on Thursday (June 8).

Riding over fifties from Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, India posted another total in access of 300 against Sri Lanka. (Highlights)

With this total, India equalled Australia to complete most totals of 300 or more in the ODIs.

Both India and Australia have so far posted totals of 300 or more in ODI on 95 occasions.

South Africa 77, Pakistan 68, Sri Lanka 62, England 57 and New Zealand 51 have performed this way.

India's score of 321 against Sri Lanka was their fifth consecutive 300+ in ODI. Australia is the only side to have scored 6 consecutive totals in the 50-over format.

Dhawan, who registered his 10th century and shared a partnership of 138 with fellow opener Rohit Sharma to lay the foundation of a big score against Sri Lanka.

Dhawan also shared an 82-run stand with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (63 off 52) for the fourth wicket as India posted a highly-challenging total.

Rohit-Shikhar pair is the only pair to be involved in two consecutive 100 stands in Champions Trophy and they have done it twice for their side.

The duo also have the highest partnership average (55.10) for any opening pair since the 2015 World Cup (with 500-plus runs).

The hundred against Shikhar Dhawan slammed his 5th century in ICC tournaments.

This is the 150th ODI between India and Sri Lanka, the most between any two sides. Pakistan and Sri Lanka come next with 147 games against each other.

Most totals of 300 or more in ODIs:

95* India

95 Australia

77 South Africa

68 Pakistan

62 Sri Lanka

57 England

51 New Zealand

