Champions Trophy 2017: Hardik Pandya copies MS Dhoni's 'helicopter shot' to perfection

New Delhi, May 31: Young India all-rounder Hardik Pandya presented his case ahead of Champions Trophy 2017 opener with his power hittings against Bangladesh in the warm-up tie.

The 23-year-old right-handed batsman made most of opportunity as he smashed a 54-ball unbeaten 80 to propel India to a mammoth 324/7.

It was Pandya's late exploits and Dinesh Karthik's 77-ball 94 (retired out) which helped Team India post a big total as Indian batmen were given a chance to test their skills.

With a flashy half century, comprising six boundaries and four sixes, Pandya helped India cross the 300-run mark and on the final delivery of the innings the youngster reminded world of MS Dhoni.

Pandya copied Dhoni's trademark 'Helicopter Shot' to perfection as the ball went sailing above boundary ropes for a maximum.

Later, Indian bowlers put up a disciplined show and restricted Bangladesh to a paltry 84 and won the match by a whopping margin of 240 runs.

Pandya has also credited Dhoni for improving his batting as a finisher and if the Baroda all-rounder continues his good show, then he'll surely emerge as a finisher that team is looking for, lower down the order.

Pandya is confident about his performance and says that he is ready to give his best against the arch-rivals Pakistan in India's opening game.

"Will take it as a normal game, won't take unnecessary pressure on ourselves. Will make sure to play best cricket," Pandya told new agency ANI.

OneIndia News