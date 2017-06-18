Champions Trophy 2017: Fans pray for Men in Blue’s victory

Cricket enthusiasts here are anxiously waiting for the battle of battles - the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan - scheduled for today.
Fans perform special prayers
Special prayers were being offered in Varanasi ahead of of the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan on Sunday.
An intense love of cricket
Indian supporters paint their faces and head at a salon to cheer for the country against Pakistan in the ICC trophy match in Mumbai.
Good luck wishes for Team India
People wishing good luck to Indian cricket team for Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Pakistan in Varanasi on Saturday.
Fans jubiliate with big Tri-colour flag
Cricket fans jubiliate with big Tri-colour flag in Kolkata on Saturday on the eve of ICC Champions Trophy final match between India and Pakistan.
OneIndia News