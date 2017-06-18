Champions Trophy 2017: Fans pray for Men in Blue’s victory

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Cricket enthusiasts here are anxiously waiting for the battle of battles - the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan - scheduled for today.

Fans perform special prayers

Special prayers were being offered in Varanasi ahead of of the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

An intense love of cricket

An intense love of cricket

Indian supporters paint their faces and head at a salon to cheer for the country against Pakistan in the ICC trophy match in Mumbai.

Good luck wishes for Team India

Good luck wishes for Team India

People wishing good luck to Indian cricket team for Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Pakistan in Varanasi on Saturday.

Fans jubiliate with big Tri-colour flag

Fans jubiliate with big Tri-colour flag

Cricket fans jubiliate with big Tri-colour flag in Kolkata on Saturday on the eve of ICC Champions Trophy final match between India and Pakistan.

Pray for Men in Blue’s victory

Pray for Men in Blue’s victory

Sports persons light candles and pray for India's win against Pakistan in the Champions League Trophy final tomorrow, at the Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium in Allahabad on Saturday.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

champions trophy 2017, india, pakistan, cricket

Other articles published on Jun 18, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...