Champions Trophy 2017: Fans hail Rohit, Shikhar for their century partnership

Birmingham, June 4: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan locked horns today (June 4) at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the match 4 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule; Photos; Match Scorecard

Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Khan won the toss today and decided to field first against India. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were off to a flying start.

They formed a partnership of 136 runs for the first wicket. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed on 68 in 65 balls. Rohit Sharma was run out on 91.

India are on course to post a healthy total of 300 plus runs in this match against Pakistan.

As the Indian opening batsmen gave their team a solid start, fans flocked to Twitter and ushered praise on the players.

Here are the reactions of the fans on Twitter

OneIndia News