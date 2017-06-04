Champions Trophy 2017: Fans hail Rohit, Shikhar for their century partnership

Birmingham, June 4: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan locked horns today (June 4) at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the match 4 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
CT 17 Special Site; Schedule; Photos; Match Scorecard
Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Khan won the toss today and decided to field first against India. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were off to a flying start.
They formed a partnership of 136 runs for the first wicket. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed on 68 in 65 balls. Rohit Sharma was run out on 91.
India are on course to post a healthy total of 300 plus runs in this match against Pakistan.
As the Indian opening batsmen gave their team a solid start, fans flocked to Twitter and ushered praise on the players.
Here are the reactions of the fans on Twitter
|
Shikhar Dhawan's performance in ICC tournaments
Shikhar Dhawan has always performed well in ICC tournaments.
|
Shikhar Dhawan's fiery form in ICC tournaments
Shikhar Dhawan's fiery form in ICC tournaments continues against Pakistan.
|
Most 50-plus stands in ICC Champions Trophy
India's Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma formed 5th 50 plus partnership in Champions Trophy.
|
Shikhar Dhawan 'killed' it
Shikhar Dhawan literally 'killed' it against Pakistan.
|
Akash Chopra praised Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan
Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra praised Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.
|
Fans hail Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma gave India a fine start against Pakistan.
|
Fans hail Indian opening duo
Fans hail Indian opening duo Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.
|
Brilliant start from Indian opening duo
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a great start.
|
What a comeback from Rohit Sharma.
Rohit Sharma came back to international cricket after 8 months announced his arrival in style.
|
Well played Rohit Sharma
Fans praised Rohit Sharma for his great knock.
OneIndia News