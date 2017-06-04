Champions Trophy 2017: Fans hail Rohit, Shikhar for their century partnership

Birmingham, June 4: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan locked horns today (June 4) at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the match 4 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Khan won the toss today and decided to field first against India. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were off to a flying start.

They formed a partnership of 136 runs for the first wicket. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed on 68 in 65 balls. Rohit Sharma was run out on 91.

India are on course to post a healthy total of 300 plus runs in this match against Pakistan.

As the Indian opening batsmen gave their team a solid start, fans flocked to Twitter and ushered praise on the players.

Here are the reactions of the fans on Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan's performance in ICC tournaments

Shikhar Dhawan has always performed well in ICC tournaments.

Shikhar Dhawan's fiery form in ICC tournaments

Shikhar Dhawan's fiery form in ICC tournaments continues against Pakistan.

Most 50-plus stands in ICC Champions Trophy

India's Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma formed 5th 50 plus partnership in Champions Trophy.

Shikhar Dhawan 'killed' it

Shikhar Dhawan literally 'killed' it against Pakistan.

Akash Chopra praised Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra praised Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Fans hail Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma gave India a fine start against Pakistan.

Fans hail Indian opening duo

Fans hail Indian opening duo Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Brilliant start from Indian opening duo

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a great start.

What a comeback from Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma came back to international cricket after 8 months announced his arrival in style.

Well played Rohit Sharma

Fans praised Rohit Sharma for his great knock.

