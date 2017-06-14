Champions Trophy 2017: England Vs Pakistan: Hatke Stylish player of the match

Cardiff, June 14: Pakistan produced an inspired bowling performance to dismiss hosts England for a modest 211 in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy here on Wednesday (June 14).

CT 17 special site; Photos; Match Highlights

Electing to field, Pakistan seamers dished out a superb bowling effort to finish the England innings in 49.5 overs at Sophia Gardens.

Hasan Ali (3/35) took three wickets, while Junaid Khan (2/42) and debutant Rumman Raees (2/44) snapped up two each.

Ali once again produced a clinical bowling performance in the tournament and finished his quota of 10 overs at an economy of 3.5 runs per over.

The right-arm medium pacer got the important wickets of Jonny Bairstow (43), Eoin Morgan (33) and Ben Stokes (34) to bring his team at the top against favourites England.

Bairstow top-edged the ball from Ali that was easily taken by Hafeez at deep square leg as England slipped to 80 for two. Skipper Morgan, too, perished in the 32nd over - while looking to belt it down the ground he ended up giving a thin edge to the keeper and became Ali's second prey.

England's hero in their last match against Australia, Stokes held on for sometime but he too couldn't do much damage to Pakistan as he too was removed by Ali while trying to accelerate the innings.

Therefore, Hasan Ali qualifies to be the hatke stylish player of the match.

OneIndia News