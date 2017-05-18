Champions Trophy 2017: Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manish Pandey in India squad

New Delhi, May 18: Senior wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has replaced middle-order batsman Manish Pandey in Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2017.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee have named middle-order batsman and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik as the replacement for Manish Pandey, who sustained a left side strain during a practice session, in the India Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy," said a BCCI release on Thursday (May 18).

Pandey, the right-handed batsman from Karnataka, sustained injury practice session of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pandey missed out in KKR's Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday (May 17) in Bengaluru.

KKR, who won the match by 7 wickets, will be clashing with Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday (May 19).

Karthik, the Tamil Nadu batsman, was part of the Indian side which played in the Champions Trophy 2013. Karthik, who played for the Gujarat Lions in the IPL, amassed 361 runs, which included two brilliant half centuries.

Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli will play their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4 in Edgbaston.

The 15-member India squad is as follows:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Dinesh Karthik.

