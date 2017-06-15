Champions Trophy 2017: Childhood coach reveals how Shikhar Dhawan regained his form

New Delhi, June 15: Shikhar Dhawan is back with his form in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2017, with a bang.

CT 17 special site; Photos

He has scored a century and two convincing fifties in the tournament so far. His total runs in three league matches so far is 271 at an incredible average of 90.33.

The left-handed India opener has also set a new record in the ICC organised tournaments by scoring a fastest 1000 runs in the tournament history.

Dhawan is now a the topic of discussion again in the cricketing fraternity. Everybody seems curious about how the aggressive southpaw batsman from Delhi regained his form after being axed from the Indian team.

Dhawan was omitted from the national team after having played against New Zealand in September. The reason for his success was revealed by his childhood coach Tarak Singh.

The coach, who had said earlier that he had never tried to change his student’s aggressive style of batting and had never given any advice on how many hours Shikhar should be at the nets, disclosed that for the first time he offered a piece of advice which helped him regain his touch.

Speaking from New Delhi on Wednesday (June 14), Singh said, “After being omitted from the Indian team Shikhar came to me, he looked helpless and gloomy. He asked me what to do now? What has been the problem in his batting? In reply I advised him to stay away from cricket for at least a couple of months.

"I noticed he seemed not to be in a perfect mental shape. He was playing rash shots and throwing his wickets away. Even, one day he called me up and said he has started doing yoga and meditation in both to regain concentration and mental strength."

"After being axed when he came to me I also advised him to stay away from yoga and meditation for a couple of weeks. Actually, I had feeling that Shikhar was psychologically tired after playing continuous cricket. Therefore, I tried to adopt this new style. I knew he will be back with his form for Shikhar is mentally strong and determined.”

Following his coach's advice Dhawan went to Melbourne where he stayed with his wife Ayesha and his kids.

OneIndia News