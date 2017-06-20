Champions Trophy 2017: Best OPPO Moments of the Tournament

London, June 19: Pakistan on Sunday (June 18) clinched their maiden ICC Champions Trophy by outclassing defending champions India in high-voltage final here at The Oval.

Put in to bat first, Pakistan posted a mammoth 338 for four in the stipulated 50 overs and restricted Team India to a paltry 158 to register an incredible 180-run win.

With this win Pakistan, who were ranked 8th in the ICC ODI rankings before start of the tournament, silenced the critics who dismissed them in the race for the finals before start of the event.

After a shambolic defeat against India in their opening game, the boys in green produced a turnaround to win every game from there on.

Youngster Fakhar Zaman and talent pacer Mohammad Amir emerged as the match-winners for Pakistan in the final and ensured their team outclass India in every department of the game.

All four Asian teams i.e. Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have once again stamped their domination in the world cricket and proved they are a force to reckon with.

With Pakistan's win the ICC Champions Trophy has now came to an end, we now bring you best 10 Oppo Moments from the tournament, which will be remembered for long for its quality of cricket.

Here are the 10 Best OPPO Moments from CT 17:

1. CT Final: Pakistan's winning moments Entire Pakistan team broke into celebration after skipper Sarfraz Ahmed caught last Indian wicket in Jasprit Bumrah. India were folded for 158 in 30.3 overs as left-arm pacer Hasan Ali got Bumrah caught behind for 1. Pakistan defeated India by a whopping margin of 180 runs in the final which was predicted by very few before start of the tournament. And perhaps a fewer people would have predicted about Pakistan making it to finals let alone winning it. No sooner than Sarfraz took Bumrah's catch the entire Pakistan team entered into celebration mode as they dispelled the popular belief and outclassed favourites India in every department of the game.

It was the No.1 Oppo Moment of the tournament. 2. CT Final: Fakhar Zaman's maiden ODI century The promising young Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman slammed his maiden ODI century during the crucial final. He smashed his maiden hundred off 92 deliveries and laid a strong foundation for Pakistan to post a daunting target for India to chase. The 27-year-old left-handed batsman made the most of the breather he got and made India pay for it as he added another 111 runs to his individual total from there on. Zaman was caught behind the stumps when he was batting at 3 but Jasprit Bumrah had over stepped to be called a no ball.

The youngster, playing just his fourth ODI, played a sublime knock and targeted almost every Indian bowler. His knock was laced with 12 boundaries and 3 sixes. His maiden century was the second best Oppo Moment of the tournament. 3. India Vs Ban: Kohli's epic tongue out reaction in semi-final Virat Kohli caught Mushfiqur Rahim off Kedar Jadhav's delivery to give Bangladesh their fifth jolt in the semi-final. Kohli teased Mushfiqur (61) by stucking his tongue out as he and Jadhav celebrated the fall on another well set Bangladeshi batsman. After dismissing Tamim, Jadhav was back in thick of things, in a space of few overs, this time getting Rahim to drive uppishly that went straight to Kohli at mid-wicket.

Kohli's animated celebration certainly one of the best Oppo Moments of the tournament. 4. Eng Vs Pak: Winning runs come from Mohammed Hafeez's bat in semi-final Mohammad Hafeez cracked Ben Stokes towards the fence to hit the winning runs for his team in the 38th over. With this boundary, Pakistan registered an emphatic eight-wicket victory over England and entered their maiden Champions Trophy final. The winning runs coming from Hafeez's bat was another Oppo moment of the tournament. 5. Pak Vs SL: Sarfraz hitting the winning runs after a tense chase Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed led from the front with an unbeaten half century. He sent Pakistan into the semi-finals with a boundary off Lasith Malinga on the 5th ball of the 45th over. The right-hander remained calm under pressure as he and Amir put on 75 runs for the 8th wicket (unfinished). Sarfraz won the Man-of-the-match award.

His celebration after hitting the winning runs was another Oppo Moment of the tournament. 6. SA Vs India: David Miller's moment of madness In-form David Miller was run out in terrible fashion moments after AB de Villiers got dismissed. A total misunderstanding between Miller and Faf du Plessis resulted in the southpaw's dismissal. Both the batsmen were on the same end but the third umpire gave his decision against the left-hander. India went to a commanding position after Miller's wicket.

Miller's bizarre way to get AB de Villiers run out was one of the best Oppo Moments of the tournament. 7. India Vs Pak: Spirit of Cricket shown by Yuvraj Singh This frame was possibly the best moment of this titanic clash between the two arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz felt a pain in his leg while bowling the 46th over. After 5 deliveries he was seen on the ground struggling with pain. India's Yuvraj Singh attended the player immediately and forwarded a helping hand. This certainly deserved to be one of the best Oppo Moment of the CT 17. 8. Eng Vs Aus: Ben Stokes struck an unbeaten century Ben Stokes along with Eoin Morgan took England home after they lost first 3 wickets for just 35 runs. Stokes scored a brilliant 102 not out which helped England beat Australia. Stokes inspiring knock was another best Oppo Moment of the CT 17. 9. SA Vs SL: Hashim Amla's 25th ODI hundred Hashim Amla struck his 25th One Day International century against Sri Lanka which guided South Africa to 299/6 in 50 overs. The South African opener scored 103 runs off 115 balls. He also created a record by becoming the fastest batsman to reach 25 hundreds (151 innings) breaking Virat Kohli's record. This was another best Oppo Moment of the tournament. 10. Aus Vs Ban: Mitchell Starc's fiery 3-wicket over The southpaw Australia pacer Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets in a single over by first getting rid of a well-set Tamim Iqbal and then removed Mashrafe Mortaza (0) and Rubel Hossain (0) back-to-back to rattle Bangladesh's tail. Starc quickly then removed Mehedi Hasan and bundled Bangladesh for 182 in 44.3 overs. Starc returned with impressive figures of 4/29 from 8.3 overs. After Iqbal's departure, rest of the Bangladeshi batters were dismissed by Starc and all of them were clean bowled. The left-arm pacer's seventh over was the Oppo moment of the tournament.

All of us enjoy the passion that cricket followers display. Everyone is expecting many great things from Team India in the future and we are sure they will not disappoint.

