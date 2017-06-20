Azhar Ali thanks 'legends' MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli for sparing time for his kids

New Delhi, June 20: They might be rivals on the field but not off the field, a fact proven by India and Pakistan cricketer from time to time.

CT 17 Special Site; Photos; Safraz idolises Dhoni

At a time when a video of a Pakistani fan calling Indian cricketers by names after India lost Champions Trophy final in the stadium, but it seems such bitter rivalries are just a perception in the minds of enthusiastic fans.

Both India and Pakistan cricketers seem untouched by such rivalries, instead they share a great deal of mutual respect and bonding amongst them.

(Dhoni gets clicked with Sarfraz's son)

The friendship and harmony between Indian and Pakistani cricketers was highlighted throughout the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

If former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen getting clicked with Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's son before the marquee India-Pakistan clash in the final,

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali has now shared images of his sons with the legendary India cricketers.

Ali took to Twitter to share the images of his sons posing with MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli after Pakistan defeated India in the final at The Oval on Sunday (June 18).

"Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy.... @msdhoni @imVkohli @YUVSTRONG12," tweeted Ali.

Here are some fan reactions on Twitter:

Real stars have real respect for each other, even if rivals. And do they give a damn what Warriors of commando-comic channels think of them https://t.co/uj5T85DWYD — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 20, 2017 Shekhar Gupta This is what veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta said watching this image. Sir loads of respect — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 20, 2017 Mahesh Bhatt This is how veteran Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt reacted. Real sportsmen I would say. — योगी Anugrah (@BreakiNews) June 20, 2017 Real sportsmen A fan called them real sportsmen. yes, games can bring us closer... there is no tension in the dressing rooms... — Amit Bhandari (@bahraichse) June 20, 2017 Cricket Unites Another fan hailed the cricketers and said 'games unite' us all. wish if soon india pakistan start playing each other & exchange of love and respect begin from where it was stopped. — Muddassir Iqbal (@mi78m) June 20, 2017 Bilateral series between India and Pakistan Another fan hoped India-Pakistan hold a bilateral series in the near future.

OneIndia News