Champions Trophy 2017: Angry Mohammed Shami reacts to Pakistani fan's 'baap kaun hai' provocations

London, June 19: India cricketer Mohammed Shami was infuriated by the taunts of an enthusiastic Pakistani fan at the stadium after losing in final against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Pakistan humiliated India by a huge margin of 180 runs to lift their maiden Champions Trophy on Sunday (June 18) at The Oval.

After losing the game Indian cricketers were provoked and taunted by an enthusiastic Pakistani fan who called them by names when they were heading towards dressing room. The fan was seen recording the video and taunted every Indian cricketer on their way towards the pavilion.

He the could also be heard using derogatory statements against India cricketers. The fan was trying to provoke them by asking them 'Baap Kaun Hai' (Who's the daddy).

While other teammates were unmoved by the unnecessary provocation, India pacer Mohammed Shami didn't like the fan's comments.

Shami stopped midway and directly headed towards the fan to respond against his rant but former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni held Shami's hands to take him towards the dressing room and prevented any unruly scenes from happening.

A section of Indian supporters, even former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, before start of the final between India and Pakistan were of the view that India will prove Pakistan who is better at cricket. They were confident about India's win against Pakistan and prove who's the father i.e. a better team.

Indian and Pakistani fans are generally at virtual war whenever their respective teams clash with each other on the cricket field. The fans support their favourite teams vehemently and do not shy away from taking a dig at each other. The ongoing 'Mauka-Mauka' and 'Baap Kaun Hai' campaigns are just one of them.

Earlier, riding on an impressive century from opener Fakhar Zaman and brilliant fifties from Azhar Ali and Mohammed Hafeez Pakistan went on to post a massive total of 338/4 in the allotted 50 overs against India in the final.

In reply, India were all bundled out for 158 runs in 30.3 overs as no batsman, barring Hardik Pandya, offered any resistance against a disciplined bowling effort from Pakistan.

None of the Indian batsmen played with responsibility and threw their wickets away at crucial junctures. Credit should also be given to the Pakistani bowlers who kept things tight for India from the very first over and never let the pressure ease.

