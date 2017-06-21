Champions Trophy 2017: 5 OPPO Strengths that Pakistan brought to the Final

London, June 21: Pakistan cricket team defied all odds and proved their critics wrong as they lifted their maiden ICC Champions Trophy when they defeated defending champions India in the final on Sunday (June 18).

CT 17 Special Site; Photos

Put in to bat, the Men In Green posted a mammoth target of 338/4 against arch-rivals and title favourites India and later bundled the Men In Blue for a paltry 158 to win the match by a huge margin of 180 runs.

The win against India was unprecedented for nobody had ever imagined that Pakistan, who were badly bruised and battered by India in their opening would produce such a huge upset.

Before start of the tournament every cricket pundit had predicted about Pakistan's ouster from the league stage itself, but Sarfraz Ahmed and his boys silenced their critics as the tournament progressed.

It was the sheer grit and determination to prove the others wrong which kept the fire in their belly as a young Pakistan team went from strength to strength.

After stunning South Africa in their second league match, this young Pakistan team never looked back and crushed everyone who came across their way to the finals.

Here are 5 OPPO Strengths that Pakistan brought to the Final:

Lethal pace bowling Pakistan's pace battery comprising Mohammed Amir, Hasan Ali and Junaid Khan were one of the biggest pillars of strength for the team in the global tournament. Together these three bowlers accounted for 26 wickets in the tournament. Hasan Ali won the golden ball award for picking up 13 wickets from 5 games he played in the tournament and emerged as the highest wicket-taker. Junaid Khan was the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 8 scalps under his name. While Mohammad Amir, who single-handedly rattled the Indian batting order in the final was equally economical in the four games he played. Lethal pace bowling has always been Pakistan's key to success and it was once again at it's menacing best in the ICC tournament to emerge as their biggest strength. Sarfraz Ahmed's inspiring captaincy A captain's role is always important in a team's success during any big tournament and Sarfraz Ahmed passed with flying colours. Pakistan's morale would have been badly hurt after a shambolic defeat against India in the tournament opener but skipper Sarfraz deserves all the credit for gathering the team around and encouraging them to start afresh. His inspirational captaincy did the work and Pakistan returned on the winning track in the very next game. He was very accurate with his field placements and shrewd with his bowling changes. The skipper didn't shy away from taking bold decision by benching senior but out-of-form Ahmed Shehzad and giving an opportunity to a debutant Fakhar Zaman in the must -win game against South Africa and it just clicked. Sarfraz also played a captain's knock when it mattered the most against Sri Lanka and steered the team to the semi-final. Fearless attitude After losing the first game against India the Pakistan team started playing fearlessly. Their fearless attitude against a No.1 ranked South African team was evident with the way they restricted a star-studded side to a below-par score. Pakistani batsmen then set out the run chase fearlessly and won the game by Duckworth-Lewis method. The team became fearless after that win against Proteas and never looked back ever since. It was their fearless attitude against Sri Lanka and later against hosts England in the semi-final that helped Pakistan enter in the final. Fakhar Zaman's opening batting If there was one trump card for Pakistan's turnaround in the tournament it has to be this promising young opener. Playing his debut ODI tournament that too at such a pressure stage, Zaman didn't let the pressure affect him and batted with courage and determination. The 27-year-old cleared his intentions with his aggressive batting against South Africa in his debut game. In the remaining 3 games in the tournament Zaman slammed two fifties and a brilliant hundred in the final against India. He gave an aggressive start to the side in all the games and the team could capitalise upon it. Zaman's entry into the side proved to be a lucky charm for Pakistan didn't lose a single game in the tournament after his debut. Young brigade was athletic in the field After a lopsided display of fielding against India in their opening match, Pakistan's young brigade learnt from its mistakes in the field. Their fielding was pathetic against India for dropped chances and terrible fielding in the deep cost them badly in the match at Birmingham. The team went back on the drawing board and rectified their mistakes. They looked confident in the field in the matches post debacle against India. Better fielding helped the bowlers build pressure over opposition batsmen which eventually helped them to get wickets.

OneIndia News