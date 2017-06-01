Champions Trophy 2017: 5 memorable India-Pakistan matches in ICC events

Bengaluru, June 1: Defending champions India take on Pakistan in a crucial ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group A match on Sunday (June 4) at Edgbaston. [Sehwag to fans: Share your plans for Ind-Pak]

CT 17 Full Schedule; Cheer Louder, Stand Prouder' for India

Being one of the greatest sporting rivalries in the world, the epic clash will definitely be the highlight of the tournament. The other two teams in this group are Sri Lanka and South Africa.

On paper, India are definitely favourites to win this tie and their performances in the previous ICC events against the rivals go in their favour.

But fans and the cricketers know how nerve wrecking this particular match is and the colour of the match can change at any given point.

As the rivals lock horns at Edgbaston this Sunday, let us look back at the 5 most memorable matches between the two sides in ICC events.

Here are the 5 most memorable India-Pakistan matches in ICC tournaments.

1999 Cricket World Cup

India did not have a great outing in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. The Indian side led by Mohammed Azharuddin finished 7th among 9 nations in the round robin stage.

They had won only 2 matches but one of them was against arch-rivals and eventual champions Pakistan. Batting first India scored 216 runs with Sachin Tendulkar scoring an unbeaten 54.

Pakistan were bowled out for 174 runs. The most iconic moment of the match was Javed Miandad's on-field spat with wicketkeeper Kiran More.

More was involved in constant sledging behind the stumps. When Miandad reached the threshold of his patience he mocked the Indian by jumping in an animated fashion.

1996 Cricket World Cup

Another World Cup and it was yet another win for the Indian side. In the quarterfinal match, batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 287 runs riding on Navjot Singh Sidhu's brilliant 93.

Chasing the total, Pakistan managed to score just 248 runs. The iconic moment of the match was the spat between Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad and Pakistan's Amir Sohail.

Sohail after hitting Prasad for a couple of boundaries mocked the bowler in a disrespectful manner. The next ball saw Prasad breaking Sohail's off stump and gave a fitting reply.

2003 ICC Cricket World Cup

India third consecutive win against Pakistan in World Cup came in 2003. In a group stage clash between the two rivals, India emerged triumphant by 6 wickets.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 273. Sachin Tendulkar scored a brilliant 98 and Yuvraj Singh struck an unbeaten 50 to guide India to a memorable win.

The iconic moment from the match was the spat between Shoaib Akhtar and Virender Sehwag. Akhtar was continuously sledging Sachin. After some time the master blaster struck a brilliant six of Akhtar's delivery over the third man. Sehwag taunted the Pakistani fast bowler after Tendulkar's six.

2011 ICC Cricket World Cup

Champions India defeated Pakistan in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2011. Once again Sachin Tendulkar was the peak of the Indian batsmen scoring 85 runs which guided the team's score to 260 runs in 50 overs.

The Indian bowlers did the rest of the job as Pakistan were bowled out for just 231. India went on to win the coveted trophy after 28 years beating Sri Lanka in the final.

2004 ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan's first and only win over India in an ICC tournament came in the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy. India, Pakistan and Kenya were pitted in the same group.

Both the Asian sides won their respective matches against Kenya and faced each other in a do or die clash. Batting first India managed to score just 200.

They were reduced 73/5 at one stage but Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar's partnership revived their innings. Pakistan chased down the total losing 7 wickets and qualified for the semifinal.

OneIndia News