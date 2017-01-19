2nd ODI: Centurion Yuvraj Singh terms innings at Cuttack as one of his best

Cuttack, Jan 19: Veteran Yuvraj Singh on Thursday (Jan 19) termed his knock of 150 as "one of the best" in his 16-year international career.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos; Yuvraj hits 14th ODI ton

"Probably, one of my best innings. The last time I got a hundred was the 2011 World Cup. I am very happy with the innings. We were trying to get a partnership. I just wanted to play down the ground and not take much risk. I have been hitting the ball well in the whole domestic season," said Yuvraj during the innings break.



Yuvraj Singh Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 3 wickets

Yuvraj said that he had told batting coach Sanjay Bangar that he will go for big shots.

"I had a word with Sanjay Bangar, I told him the way I am hitting the ball I will go big. With the five fielder rule, mid-on, mid-off is up, the wicket was not [helpful] for the seamers after the first 10 overs," said Yuvraj.

He was all praise for former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who also helped himself to a hundred.

"Dhoni has been a sensational captain for India. When Mahi (Dhoni) is not captaining, he will bat freely. Hopefully, if we take early wickets we can win the game."

PTI