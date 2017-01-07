Captaining India at 2019 World Cup will be 'biggest achievement' of my life: Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, Jan 7: He already owns several records and is on way to greatness. But for Virat Kohli, the "biggest achievement" of his life would be to lead India in a World Cup.

Yesterday (January 6), Kohli's era began in Indian cricket with his appointment as the limited overs captain, taking over from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down from the position. (Grateful to Dhoni: Kohli)



With the 50-over World Cup in England in 2019, the 28-year-old Kohli is already focused on building the team for the big tournament.

Kohli has already won the World Cup, in 2011, under Dhoni's leadership. India defeated Sri Lanka in Mumbai on April 2, 2011, to lift the trophy.

In his first interview after taking charge as India's skipper in all three formats, Kohli spoke about the 2019 World Cup.

"Hearing about the World Cup gives me goosebumps. I have played one (2011). I have played couple of T20 World Cups. To play a World Cup for India as captain would be the biggest achievement of my life," Kohli told the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website on Saturday (January 7).

Kohli said he wanted the guidance of Dhoni as they prepared for the World Cup.

"The thing what needs to be understood and addressed is that it is a gradual process. Good thing is that everyone is young and is excited to grow as cricketers which is the most exciting place that the captain can be in, with of course the guidance and inputs of MS (Dhoni). It is a wonderful phase for Indian cricket.

"It is an opportunity for youngsters to seal their spots for the big occasion (World Cup). We have the Champions Trophy (in June) coming up as well. Everyone is excited and raring to go for it. Everyone is fighting for places in the ODI squad. We are still figuring out what are the best combinations we have. The main goal is to identify players who can play at different positions," he said.

