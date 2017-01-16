'Incredibly special Virat Kohli is cricket's Cristiano Ronaldo'

Bengaluru, Jan 16: Former England captain Nasser Hussain has called Indian skipper Virat Kohli "incredibly special" and compared him to Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last night (Janaury 15), Kohli produced yet another masterclass in a run chase as India overhauled England's 350 in the 3-match ODI series opener in Pune. (Kohli talks about his 'wow' six)



The 28-year-old Kohli's 122 and Kedar Jadhav's 120 helped India bounce back from 63/4 and win by 3 wickets.

Hussain, who was doing TV commentary for the game, heaped praise on Kohli. "I think every cricketer watching him bat at the moment thinks we've got something special on our hands here," Hussian told "Sky Sports" after the match.

"He was incredible today. The shot he played off Chris Woakes' slower ball bouncer, where he punched off the back foot, was one of the greatest cricket shots I've ever seen.

"You can talk the talk two days before the game and say 'I want to push myself, I want to chase over 300', then to go out and walk the walk is quite phenomenal. India are being led by someone incredibly special at the moment," he added.

The shot which Hussain was referring to, was a six from Kohli in the 34th over which left everyone stunned. Hussain compared Kohli to Real Madrid star Ronaldo.

"I read out here that he prefers Ronaldo to (Lionel) Messi. Messi was given a lot of natural ability but he prefers Ronaldo, who has made himself the footballer that he is and pushed himself on and off football pitch - and that is what Kohli has done in cricketing terms," he said.

