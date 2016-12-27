CA allows Andre Russell to use black coloured bat again

Melbourne, Dec 27: Cricket Australia (CA) today (December 27) announced that it has granted approval for West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell to resume using his black coloured cricket bat after reviewing modifications made to the bat covering.

CA bans Russell's bat; Dhoni to use mutli-coloured bat in IPL?

After allowing Russell to use the black bat in the Big Bash League (BBL), CA later banned it. However, now they have reversed the decision. Russell used the bat while playing for Sydney Thuder in the ongoing BBL Twenty20 tournament.



AD Russell Profile

Gallery

All West Indies Players Recent Match Played: No Result( Duckworth/Lewis )

Speaking on the decision, Head of the Big Bash Anthony Everard said on Tuesday, "Following feedback from the Match Officials that the bat used by Andre in the opening night of the season left black marks on the match ball, Andre has worked with his bat manufacturer to modify the bat. A clear laminate cover has been applied to the bat which complies with regulations to ensure the ball discolouration does not occur again."

"We're now satisfied that the bat will not compromise the integrity of the game by discolouring the match ball and we have granted approval for Andre to use the bat in any future BBL matches, " Everard added.

Under the BBL & WBBL Clothing and Equipment Regulations a player can use a coloured bat subject to Cricket Australia approval.

The bat must be the same colour as the Club's primary colour, or black. Cricket Australia retains the right to withdraw approval in its absolute discretion. The umpires can also request a player change the bat if they believe it affects the integrity of the match, CA said in a media release.

OneIndia News