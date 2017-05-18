Brother quit job and set up cricket academy for record-break Deepti Sharma

Bengaluru, May 18: Indian women's cricketer Deepti Sharma's brother, Sumit Sharma can easily be compared with Ajit Tendulkar. Ajit’s sacrifice for his brother Sachin Tendulkar has been a fairy tale in the cricket world.

Deepti Sharma slams 188, puts on world record ODI stand

Sumit Sharma had also set a unique example of sacrifice for his sister Deepti Sharma who inscribed her name in the history only a couple of days before by creating a world record.

She formed 320 runs opening partnership against Ireland in the ongoing four-nation series in South Africa with Poonam Raut. Sharma struck 188 while her partner Poonam Raut scored 109.

Deepti’s elder brother Sumit was himself a cricketer. He represented Uttar Pradesh in the C K Naidu Trophy.

Still, he had to say goodbye to the game as he had to start earning and contribute to his family. Sumit speaking over the phone from his residence in Agra said: “It was not that we were financially starving. My father was an employee of Indian Railways and mother was a principal in a college.

"But we are five brothers and two sisters. Deepti was the youngest of us. That is why it became difficult for parents to continue investing my cricket. I gave up playing and then concentrated on studies.”

Sumit, after completing Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from an authorised institution in his city, joined a job and his salary was monthly Rs 30,000.

He had also left that stable job. The reason was to nurture his sister Deepti who was passionate about the game since her childhood.

Sumit continued saying: “When I used to play, Deepti accompanied me to watch my practice at the nets. One day an interesting incident happened.

"While watching our practice from the line, one ball went to Deepti and she broke the wickets, throwing from the line directly! We all along with the coaches were stunned to have watched her precision.

"Former Indian women cricketer Hemalata Kala was there on the day. She predicted on that day that if Deepti could continue she would be representing India one day.

"So after quitting the game, I decided to start a coaching camp so that my daughter could practice in a systematic way.”

Sumit had spent nearly Rs 4 lakhs to construct his coaching camp and appointed former Ranji Trophy player Bipin Avasthi as the coach. Sumit added: “I have invested all whatever I had. Today I feel I won that big gamble.”

OneIndia News