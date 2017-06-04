Birmingham (England), June 4: Britain was again hit by a terror attack on Saturday night (June 3) with three incidents at London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market and Vauxhall. A high speeding van mowed down pedestrians in "potential act of terrorism".

This latest terror act comes ahead of the high-voltage India-Pakistan match in Champions Trophy 2017 at Birmingham today (June 4). The distance between London and Birmingham is about 208 kilometres. (Rain threat over Indo-Pak game)

The 50-over global tournament is taking place in England and Wales and defending champions India start campaign on Sunday at Edgbaston. (Match preview)

So far there is no threat to India-Pakistan match. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to remind fans about the big match today.

"It's the day of one of cricket's biggest matches! Who do you think will come out on top?

RT: India ❤️: Pakistan," ICC wrote this morning.

It's the day of one of cricket's biggest matches!



Who do you think will come out on top?



RT: India

❤️: Pakistan#INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/kKe2O24ypO — ICC (@ICC) June 4, 2017

However, there is no update from ICC about future matches in the tournament. Teams are set to play in London at The Oval ground. Australia and Bangladesh play on Monday (June 5).

Fans across the globe having been waiting for this day for more than a year as India and Pakistan get ready to face off on a cricket field. With no bilateral matches between the sides, the teams meet only at ICC events.

There is a chance of rain ruining the India-Pakistan contest.

