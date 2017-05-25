'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' premier: Big B, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan in awe of 'God of cricket'

Mumbai, May 25: India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has always been one of the most loved cricketers in Bollywood.

Indian cricketers attend screening of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

A testament to the same was witnessed when several Bollywood stars attended the much awaited premier of biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams on Wednesday (May 24) evening.

Sachin and his wife Anjali hosted the entire Bollywood esemble at the premier of his upcoming movie.

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh graced the premier of the biopic on country's most popular cricketer.

Sachin had also held a special screening of the movie for the Indian national cricket team before they left for United Kingdom to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

British director, James Erskine has directed the movie which will be highlighting the life of the living legend of Indian cricket.

Oscar and Grammy awards winning music director A.R. Rahman has composed the music for the movie, which will hit theatres on May 26.

Here are a few images from the star-studded premier:

Bachchan Family attends premier Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan attended the premier along with his actor son Abhishek and his wife Aiswarya Rai. Aamir Khan Sachin's old friend and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan attended the premier. Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the premier. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his co-star Kriti Sanon attended the premier of the film. Ranveer Singh Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh attended the premier. AR Rahman Film's music composer AR Rahman attended premier of the film. Ambani Family Industrialist Mukesh Ambani arrived at the premier with his wife and son. Ajay Jadeja and Zaheer Khan Former India cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Zaheer Khan also attended the premier.

OneIndia News