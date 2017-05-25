'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' premier: Big B, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan in awe of 'God of cricket'

Mumbai, May 25: India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has always been one of the most loved cricketers in Bollywood.
Indian cricketers attend screening of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'
A testament to the same was witnessed when several Bollywood stars attended the much awaited premier of biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams on Wednesday (May 24) evening.
Sachin and his wife Anjali hosted the entire Bollywood esemble at the premier of his upcoming movie.
Superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh graced the premier of the biopic on country's most popular cricketer.
Sachin had also held a special screening of the movie for the Indian national cricket team before they left for United Kingdom to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
British director, James Erskine has directed the movie which will be highlighting the life of the living legend of Indian cricket.
Oscar and Grammy awards winning music director A.R. Rahman has composed the music for the movie, which will hit theatres on May 26.
Here are a few images from the star-studded premier:
Bachchan Family attends premier
Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan attended the premier along with his actor son Abhishek and his wife Aiswarya Rai.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his co-star Kriti Sanon attended the premier of the film.
OneIndia News