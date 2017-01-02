BCCI's Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke had made cricket their fiefdom: Bishan Singh Bedi

New Delhi, Jan 2: Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi on Monday (Jan 2) hailed the Supreme Court order to sack BCCI President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke, saying they had made cricket their fiefdom.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Thakur sacked by SC

"This is a very important decision for Indian cricket and for all sportspersons," Bedi told the media after the apex court cracked the whip on the Board of Control for Cricket in India brass for not complying with its orders to implement the RM Lodha Committee reforms.

A bench of Chief Justice TS Thakur, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said that as an interim arrangement, the senior most Vice President of the BCCI will act as the President and the Joint Secretary will act as the Secretary.

"This is not a happy moment as we should not have been in this situation at the first place. A few people had made cricket their own property," the 70-year-old Bedi said.

India-England series in jeopardy?

The Supreme Court has set January 19 for the next order when names of the interim BCCI board will be announced. It will pass a separate order on January 19 for appointing the administrator.

Supreme Court removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI chief: Who said what on Twitter

"Legally and in prosecutional terms, the decision was much needed and we are indebted to them (Supreme Court) for taking the bold step. I hope Indian cricket will be benefitted from this decision and clean-up will be possible now," added Bedi.

IANS