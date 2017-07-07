Birthday boy MS Dhoni cuts cake with Team India in West Indies - Watch video

Kingston, July 7: After registering an emphatic win over West Indies in the fifth ODI and clinching the series, Team India celebrated the birthday of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the team hotel on Friday (July 7).

Sehwag and Yuvraj's special messages to 'Mr. Helicopter'

MS Dhoni, who turned 36 today, cut the birthday cake with his teammates and his wife Sakshi.

His teammate Hardik Pandya recorded a video of the cake cutting and posted it on his Instagram handle. He also shared an image of Dhoni with cake smeared all over his face.

(Fans wish MSD on birthday)

In the video which is going viral on social media, Rishabh Pant, Sakshi Dhoni could be seen while the birthday boy is sitting comfortably on his hotel bed. After cutting the cake, Dhoni gave the first piece to his wife Sakshi.

Happy birthday mahii bro.. A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya_official) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

Earlier, Dhoni had a busy day as India played against West Indies in the fifth and final ODI at Kingston, Jamaica.

Team India first restricted the hosts to a paltry 205/9 in stipulated 50 overs and later skipper Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 111 to take India home with eight wickets in hand.

India thus clinched the 5-match series 3-1. After sealing the series, Indian cricketers went into party mode and celebrated the Ranchi-lad's birthday.

Fans started trending "HappyBirthdayMSD" from last night and cricketers too joined in to wish the wicketkeeper-batsman.

OneIndia News