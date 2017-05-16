'Big and better' IPL 2017 sets new records, says BCCI

Bengaluru, May 16: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 continues to hit viewership, attendance and social media numbers out of the park, making the league's landmark 10th season truly bigger and better than ever before, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The latest numbers show TV viewership halfway through the league's fifth week touched an all-time high, in both urban and rural markets. Stadium attendance so far, too, has grown by 25 per cent from last year.

Moreover, the IPL continues to make a huge impact digitally, registering nearly 6 million tweets over the first five weeks. The IPL's other digital properties crossed 750 million page views while the IPL Fantasy League, with participation from 950,000 fans, is well on its way to crossing the as yet unprecedented 1 million mark.

Rahul Johri, CEO, BCCI said, "The phenomenal response we're seeing from fans across various platforms is testimony to the IPL's enduring and yet still-growing popularity. We have worked extremely hard to ensure the landmark 10th season of the IPL is bigger and better than any before. From the new records being set each week and the trend only set to accelerate heading into the playoffs, I am confident that IPL 10's success will surpass that of any season that has come before."

Some of the key highlights on TV ratings (as provided by BCCI)

# The reach of IPL 2017 on television is 386.3 Million (Source: BARC) at the end of Match 43, which has already surpassed the reach IPL 2016 garnered for its entire season

# Throughout this season, the IPL has remained the most-watched and top-rated product on Indian Television (Source: BARC)

# As of week five, IPL matches occupied the top seven positions in the top-ten highest-rated TV programs on television (Source: BARC)

"The numbers so far barely scratch the surface of IPL 10's full potential. With the play-offs just around the corner and the League approaching the 'business-end' of its season, viewership, attendance and digital numbers are only set to soar, putting the tenth season of the IPL on course to go down in history as the League's biggest and best yet," BCCI said in a media advisory on Monday night (May 15).

