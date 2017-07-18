Bharat Arun appointed India's bowling coach

Bengaluru, July 18: Bharat on Tuesday was appointed India's bowling coach of the Indian team that will be coached by Ravi Shastri. Sanjay Bangar will be assistant coach and R Sridhar will continue as fielding coach.

Though there were no specific roles for Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, reported to become batting and bowling consultants of Indian team, Shastri said both are on board and would welcome their inputs.

India will play Sri Lanka in a full-fledged series - three Tests, five ODIs and a T20, later this month.

OneIndia News