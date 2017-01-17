Bengal: Under-19 batsman Kaji Saifi draws strength from Sourav Ganguly's advice

Kolkata, Jan 17: Bengal under-19 cricket team left Kolkata on Monday (Jan 16) to play in the final of Cooch Behar trophy against Delhi.

Before leaving for New Delhi, young Kaji Saifi had a brief session at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) gym where he was thronged by local cricket lovers at the gate of the indoor stadium.

The crowd's motive was to watch Saifi, who is making the right noises in junior cricket stage in Bengal. Locals are already calling the talented left-handed batsman as the new Sourav Ganguly of Bengal!

Saifi has already scored more than 500 runs (524) in only eight matches in the ongoing Cooch Behar trophy. But he doesn't seem to be getting conscious about his success at the junior level.

Saifi on Monday told OneIndia, “I know the actual field is the senior level of cricket where several talented batsmen have not been able to maintain consistency. So, I must have to take up the challenge of scoring runs when I start playing at the senior level.”

Saifi looked also little displeased when he was asked about the comparison to legendary India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is currently acting as the president of CAB.

He said, “I get surprised to listen to that, how one can compare me with Sourav? He is a legend.”

Saifi had the valuable advice from Ganguly after finishing his session at the CAB gym.

Kaji said, “He (Ganguly) stressed on one point while talking to me. He said, reaching at the crease with bat always think that you are the best. This kind of thought helps to gain confidence.”

Kaji left for New Delhi saying, “Sourav sir’s advice will be key to strength in the forthcoming final and I feel I will be able to deliver.”

OneIndia News