Ben Stokes opens up on maiden IPL stint, credits Steve Smith for improving his game

New Delhi, May 23: England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes has credited Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith for helping him improve his game.

IPL special site; Photos

As per the New Zealand-born all-rounder, who has become a household name with his brilliant performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, his game has got a lot better now. (Top performers of IPL 2017)

"I felt like my game has got a lot better, from being able to work with the best players around the world and specialist coaches in that format," Stokes told British media.

Stokes became the costliest buy of the IPL 2017 after he was purchased by the RPS for a whopping sum of Rs 14.5 crores.

Living up to the expectations of being the costliest buy, Stokes scored 316 runs from 12 games with 103 not out being his highest. With the ball the English all-rounder picked up 12 wickets from as many games.

Stokes, who is now looking forward to Champions Trophy preparations, even praised the RPS bowling coach to help improve his performance.

"My bowling has gone up another level, working with Eric Simons, from South Africa (Pune's bowling coach). Being able to work on those skills for six weeks was a really good thing."

Stokes went on to reveal that Australia skipper Smith contributed towards his development in the IPL.

"I remember doing a batting session with him, with some power-hitting towards the end," Stokes said.

"The guy I'll actually be playing against in the Ashes was helping me, something you'd never fathom when we're playing against each other. The IPL is probably the only place where you would get that," he further added.

Stokes had to leave for England after league stage to prepare for Champions Trophy 2017 and his IPL team badly missed his services in the final match against Mumbai Indians.

OneIndia News