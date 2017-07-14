BCCI welcomes banned IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals back

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (July 14) welcomed the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) - back into the League.

The two franchises have completed the two-year suspension imposed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court appointed Justice (Retd.) Lodha Committee and will

now participate in the Indian Premier League.

BCCI acting President, CK Khanna said:* "IPL will be enriched by the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Both the teams have enjoyed tremendous on-field success and have a mass following. The loyal fans will again get to see their favourite teams and stars in action from the upcoming season of the IPL."

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla, on this ocassion, said: "It is my privilege to welcome back our franchisees, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, into the 11th edition of the IPL. We have had a strong working relationship with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals and hope that we can continue to build upon the close ties that we have enjoyed in the past, as we move towards the next edition of the league."

Amitabh Choudhary, Acting Hony. Secretary, BCCI, said: "I welcome CSK and RR back into the league. I hope they bring back the intensity and the flair that they are reputed for and continue to add immense value to brand IPL. I wish them, all the very best."

OneIndia News