Sourav Ganguly to succeed Anurag Thakur as BCCI chief?

New Delhi, Jan 3: A day after Supreme Court of India sacked Anurag Thakur as the chief of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), speculations are rife over who is going to be Thakur's successor.

Supreme Court sacks Anurag Thakur as BCCI president

As per media reports, former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) head, Sourav Ganguly's name is one of the names doing the rounds.

As per reports, Ganguly is considered a suitable replacement to Thakur as he has the administrative experience with CAB, as well as is credible in the cricket circles, both in India and internationally.

However, there is no clarity on Ganguly's position as he is not a vice-president of the BCCI. According to PTI, Ganguly has a three-year tenure in office in CAB and hence could be ineligible for the post.

As per an article published in the Economic Times, Ganguly could be immediately asked to run the BCCI as decisions over IPL and other administrative moves couldn't be postponed.

The article said that any delay in this appointment will not just erode the credibility but also the viability of the IPL.

As per an India Today report, Ganguly is the front-runner to replace Thakur. Even the Economic Times report suggests that Ganguly could be asked to run the BCCI with the help of other cricketer-administrators.

The SC will replace the top brass of the BCCI with a new panel of administrators. This would be decided on January 19.

Earlier on Monday (Jan 2), in a major blow to the board, the apex court directed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke to step down as president and secretary, respectively.

Thakur will also face contempt and perjury charges. He has been given time till January 19 to reply to the charges.

The court also said that it would appoint a panel of eminent persons to govern the BCCI.

The Supreme Court also appointed senior advocates Fali S Nariman and Gopal Subramanian as amicus curae and directed them to suggest persons to govern the BCCI.

Hearing on the matter will continue on January 19. As a result of this order The court also took into consideration the recommendations made by the Justice RM Lodha Panel for reforms in the BCCI.

OneIndia News