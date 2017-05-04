BCCI unveils new jersey for Team India ahead of Champions Trophy 2017

Mumbai, May 4: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (May 5) unveiled the new jersey for Indian Cricket Team with Oppo Mobile India as it's new sponsor.

Champions Trophy 2017 schedule; Oppo to sponsor Team India

The new jersey was launched by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri along with Oppo Mobile's president Sky Li at an event in Mumbai.

After launching the new jersey Johri as well as the BCCI welcomed Oppo Mobile to the Indian Cricket family.

Team India will now be sporting the Oppo-sponsored jerseys in the limited-overs format games.

If BCCI agrees to send the Indian Team for the Champions Trophy 2017 then, Men In Blue would be seen sporting the new gear at the ICC tournament, scheduled in England from June 1.

The mobile manufacturing giant OPPO's association with BCCI will start from April 2017 for a period of five years.

Earlier on March 7, the BCCI named OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited as the new team sponsor for the Indian Cricket Team as the existing contract with Star India was set to expire at the end of the month.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited as the new team sponsor for the Indian Cricket Team," said BCCI in a statement.

Oppo put in a record bid of Rs 1,079 crore to win the sponsorship rights of Team India's jersey for five years.

"This is almost five times the previous bid (Star India's). The second highest bid was from Vivo which was 768 crore," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri told back then.

"Both the bids far exceeded the minimum reserve price that was set by BCCI at Rs 538 crore. These bids are testimony to the strength of the Indian cricket. It is testimony to the belief of people in Indian cricket," said Johri, adding that there were nine bidders in the fray.

'Star India', which sponsored India till March, decided not to renew it contract with the BCCI. The contract won by 'Star India' in December 2013, ended in March 2017.

