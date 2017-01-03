Bengaluru, Jan 3: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now without a president and secretary and the Indian cricket board confirmed it today (January 3) by removing the names of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from the office bearers' list on its website.

SC sacks Thakur; Ganguly to be next BCCI chief?

Yesterday (January 2), the Supreme Court removed both Thakur and Shirke from their posts after the BCCI failed to comply with the Justice RM Lodha Panel's recommendations.

Following the landmark judgement by the apex court, the BCCI has acted swiftly to make changes on its website in the office bearers' list.

On Tuesday the names of president and secretary were removed and only the 5 vice-presidents were mentioned in the office bearers' list.

TC Mathew (West Zone), CK Khanna (Central Zone), Gautam Roy (East Zone), ML Nehru (North Zone) and G Ganga Raju (South Zone) are the current vice-presidents of BCCI.

Speculations are rife that former India captain and Cricktet Associatio of Bengal's (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly might take charge as BCCI chief. A decision is likely to be announced by the Supreme Court on January 19.

After his removal, Thakur said, "I had the honour of serving the Indian cricket. Over the years Indian cricket saw its very best in terms of administration and development on the game. BCCI is the best mananged sports organisation in the country with defined proceedures. India has the best infrastructure built and maintained by the state associations with the help of the BCCI."

"India has more quality players than any where in the world. For me, it was not a personal battle. For me it was the battle of the autonomy of the sports body. I respect Supreme Court as any citizen should," Thakur added.

OneIndia News