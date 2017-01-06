BCCI pays heart melting video tribute to 'Captain' MS Dhoni

New Delhi, Jan 6: Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have stepped down as the captain of India's limted overs, but his contribution and legacy is deeply associated with Indian cricket.

A 'Dhoni-mania' has gripped entire cricketing fraternity, ever since Dhoni conveyed his decision via Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to step down from ODI and T20I leadership.

Fans as well as his fellow cricketers are getting emotional with the thought that Dhoni will no longer be leading the Men In Blue.

Even the BCCI is getting nostalgic with the fact that Captain Cool will no longer be at the helm of Team India.

Dhoni shocked the cricketing fraternity and fans with his sudden decision to step down as the skipper of India's ODI and T20I skipper on Wednesday (Jan 4).

Dhoni has made himself available to play under a new captain, which should be Kohli, and this has been conveyed to the selectors who, thus, will choose him over other claimants.

India's Test skipper Virat Kohli, the heir apparent the Captain Cool, saluted Dhoni and thanked him for being such a great captain. Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also hailed Dhoni's decision and asked the fans to 'celebrate' his captaincy.

The BCCI now has shared heart melting video on its Twitter handle showing important moments from Captain Cool's life on the cricket field.

Here's the video:

VIDEO: A tribute to @msdhoni the #Captain...A look at some of the glorious moments under his captaincy https://t.co/o6Vb0oxSEt #Dhoni — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2017

OneIndia News