BCCI mulling to organise 'Mini IPL' in UAE: Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi, June 29: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to organise a mini-Indian Premier League (IPL), which will possibly be held on a foreign soil.

IPL Special Site; IPL 2017 Photo Gallery

All eight franchises of the IPL will participate in the T20 tournament for the BCCI still has a window of some 15-days in the month of September, in which Champions League T20 was held.

IPL chairman, Rajeev Shukla was quoted by Gulf News, during the ICC Champions Trophy, as saying, "One concept that we are deliberating and considering is launching a mini edition of the IPL overseas. We have seen that there is huge attraction for IPL overseas. Earlier, we used to stage our Champions League T20 abroad and that slot is still vacant. We are thinking of a mini edition in that slot."

When asked about the venue, Shukla said that UAE is indeed the most favoured destination for the organisers.

The IPL is going to witness a sea change post conclusion of IPL 10 as the issues range from renewing sponsorship contracts to team roasters.

Shukla also promised that next 10 years are going to be more interesting. Speaking about his plans Shukla said, "The next 10 years are going to be interesting. We are changing the revenue sharing model. Earlier franchises took the license fee but now they will be sharing the revenue with the BCCI. Another important thing is about tenders for the broadcasters. In fact, broadcasters' tenders will be out in July and we are expecting manifold rise in it."

When asked about extending the franchises Shukla said, "So far we have decided for eight teams only, otherwise the season will get extended and that will be a problem. If we go for 10 teams, we will have to stage minimum 84 matches. However, the governing council will be considering it but so far the tender will be only for eight teams."

The BCCI had similar plans to organise a mini-IPL last year but the plans of the then BCCI chief Anurag Thakur couldn't bear fruits and the board had to drop the idea.

OneIndia News