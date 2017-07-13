BCCI hails CAC members' contribution in picking coaching staff

Mumbai, July 13: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday expressed gratitude to the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman, for choosing the national cricket team's new coaching staff with total transparency, professionalism and commitment.

Shastri's appointment good for Team India: Chetan Sharma; Shastri may pitch in for Arun

Ravi Shastri was on Tuesday announced as the head coach along with Zaheer Khan as bowling consultant and Rahul Dravid as overseas batting consultant.

"The BCCI wishes to thank the CAC for the selfless pro bono service rendered to assist the Board in the selection process of India cricket team's head coach," a statement from the BCCI read.

"The recommendation for Ravi Shastri was made on the merit of his presentation and the vision that he projected for taking the team to greater heights," it added.

After taking the decision on his selection, the CAC consulted him and decided on having batting and bowling consultants on the overseas tour-to-tour basis, as per the requirement of the team."

Shastri had initially not applied for the top post but when the BCCI extended the deadline for acceptance of applications till July 9, the former all-rounder jumped into the fray and suddenly became the hot favourite, given his cordial relations with captain Virat Kohli.

Besides Shastri, Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman had on Monday interviewed four other candidates.

These were former India opener Virender Sehwag, former Australian cricketer and former coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team Tom Moody, Richard Pybus -- English-born cricket coach, who coached the Pakistan and Bangladesh national teams, and currently serves as the Director of Cricket for the West Indies Cricket Board -- and Lalchand Rajput -- former Indian cricketer who is the current head coach of the Afghan national team.

Former West Indies coach Phil Simmons wasn't available for the interview process.

Shastri, a veteran of 80 Tests and 150 One-Day Internationals (ODI), had earlier served as the Team Director with the national squad from India's tour of England in 2014 to the 2016 World T20, where India lost to the eventual champions West Indies.

The 55-year-old was overlooked last year as the CAC went ahead and picked legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble for a one-year term, that ended on a controversial note after the recently-concluded ICC Champions Trophy last month.

Shastri's first assignment with the team will be the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, featuring three Tests, five ODIs, and a one-off T20 International, starting July 26.

IANS