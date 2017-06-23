BCCI extends time limit for India coach candidates, last date July 9

New Delhi, June 23: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (June 23) extended the time limit for submission of applications for the position of head coach of the Indian team.

Kumble quits as head coach

The position became vacant when Anil Kumble resigned following the humiliating 180-run loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy on June 18 in London.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the timeline for submission of applications for the post of 'head coach' for India men's cricket team.

"The candidates who have applied earlier need not re-apply and will be included in the final list of applicants," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

"The last date for submission of applications is hence extended to the July 9, 2017. Interested candidates should send their application to coachappointment@bcci.tv and need to be available for personal/video interviews in the following week," the statement added.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, former India A coach Lalchand Rajput, former India pacer Dodda Ganesh, Richard Pybus of England and Tom Moody, who has coached Sri Lanka in the past had earlier applied for the post.

Kumble had also applied for a second term earlier, but he withdrew following a reported spat with India captain Virat Kohli and some of the national team players following the loss to Pakistan.

The legendary leg-spinner's one-year term was supposed to end after the Champions Trophy, but was extended by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) until the end of the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

However, Kumble handed in his resignation before the team left London for the Caribbeans.

Reports have emerged that some of the players were unhappy with his strict approach to discipline. Kumble also reportedly gave a stern dressing down to the players after the loss to Pakistan which was not well received by most of the team.

