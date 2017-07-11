BCCI deny appointing Ravi Shastri as the Indian coach

Bengaluru, July 11: The drama relating to Indian cricket team coach continues as now BCCI denied appointing Ravi Shastri as chief coach.

Ravi Shastri appointed India's coach

An hour back the news of Shastri becoming the new Indian coach broke as every media house reported the story but now suddenly the Board has declared that no official announcement has been made and the Indian team is still without a coach.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar had conducted the interview for the coach yesterday (June 10).

After the interview process, the CAC members along with BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary addressed the media and told that no decision has been taken and the post is likely to remain vacant until the Sri Lanka tour.

CAC is still deliberating,formal announcement could be made later: Amitabh Chaudhary,BCCI on next coach pic.twitter.com/ZYSpAP7CnQ — ANI (@ANI_news) July 11, 2017

OneIndia News