BCCI confirms India will participate in ICC Champions Trophy 2017

New Delhi, May 7: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Special General Meeting was held on Sunday (May 7) in New Delhi.

Champions Trophy Schedule

The Board unanimously authorised the acting Hony. Secretary of the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC in the best interest of the BCCI while keeping its legal options open.

The BCCI SGM unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The All-India Senior Selection Meeting will be held tomorrow (May 8) in New Delhi to pick the team.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will start from June 1 in England. Defending champions India, who are placed in Group B alongside Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, will start their campaign on June 4 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Ahead of the main tournament, team India are scheduled to play two warm-up games against New Zealand (May 28) and Bangladesh (May 30).

OneIndia News