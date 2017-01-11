BCCI CEO to seek assurances from states to avoid disruptions in matches: Lodha panel

New Delhi, Jan 12: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri will need to get assurances from all the state associations that there will be no disruption in organisation of cricket matches under aegis of the board, the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee said on Wednesday (Jan 11).

The Lodha Committee on Wednesday instructed the BCCI CEO to get written assurances from all state units hosting matches that cricket in no way will be affected.

This step is being taken because the disqualified officials of BCCI are trying to devise strategy of disrupting matches and create problems for the new body to implement reforms.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the three member committee of former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha, former Justices Ashok Bhan and RV Raveendran in the capital on Wednesday.

It was also learnt that the committee will not intervene in Hyderabad Cricket Association and Rajasthan Cricket Association matters as their cases are still sub-judice.

However, it is certain that both the bodies may have to wait to conduct their elections unless the new constitution is adopted and put in place.

That will only happen post January 19 when the three-member committee that will implement reforms is put in place.

It was also learnt that all the queries and confusions that state association members have will be addressed through a set of FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) that will be posted on committee's website.

