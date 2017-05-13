BCCI announces match officials for IPL 2017 playoffs

Bengaluru, May 13: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (May 13) announced the match officials for the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs that will be played from May 16th to 21st.

The match referees' responsibilities throughout the Playoffs will be shared between Javagal Srinath, Manu Nayar and Colonel Chinmaya Sharma.

The on-field responsibilities will be shared by S Ravi, C Shamshuddin, O Nandan, Yeswant barde, Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon, A Nanda Kishore, KN Ananthapadmanabhan and Nigel Llong.

Here's the complete schedule of match officials appointment:

Venue On Field 1 On Field 2 3rd Umpire 4th Umpire Match Referee Q1 - Mumbai S. Ravi C Shamshuddin O Nandan Yeswant Barde Javagal Srinath Eliminator - Bengaluru Anil Choudhary Nitin Menon A Nanda Kishore K N Ananthapadmanabhan Manu Nayar Q2 - Bengaluru Nijel Llong C Shamshuddin Nitin Menon K N Ananthapadmanabhan Col. Chinmaya Sharma Final - Hyderabad S. Ravi Nijel Llong Anil Choudhary A Nanda Kishore Javagal Srinath

OneIndia News