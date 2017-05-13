BCCI announces match officials for IPL 2017 playoffs

BCCI announced the list of match officials for the IPL 2017 playoff matches.

By:
Bengaluru, May 13: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (May 13) announced the match officials for the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs that will be played from May 16th to 21st.

The match referees' responsibilities throughout the Playoffs will be shared between Javagal Srinath, Manu Nayar and Colonel Chinmaya Sharma.

IPL trophy
The on-field responsibilities will be shared by S Ravi, C Shamshuddin, O Nandan, Yeswant barde, Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon, A Nanda Kishore, KN Ananthapadmanabhan and Nigel Llong.

Here's the complete schedule of match officials appointment:

VenueOn Field 1On Field 23rd Umpire4th UmpireMatch Referee
Q1 - MumbaiS. RaviC ShamshuddinO NandanYeswant BardeJavagal Srinath
Eliminator - BengaluruAnil ChoudharyNitin MenonA Nanda KishoreK N AnanthapadmanabhanManu Nayar
Q2 - BengaluruNijel LlongC ShamshuddinNitin MenonK N AnanthapadmanabhanCol. Chinmaya Sharma
Final - HyderabadS. RaviNijel LlongAnil ChoudharyA Nanda Kishore Javagal Srinath

Story first published: Saturday, May 13, 2017, 21:12 [IST]
