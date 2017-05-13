BCCI announces match officials for IPL 2017 playoffs

Bengaluru, May 13: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (May 13) announced the match officials for the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs that will be played from May 16th to 21st.
The match referees' responsibilities throughout the Playoffs will be shared between Javagal Srinath, Manu Nayar and Colonel Chinmaya Sharma.
The on-field responsibilities will be shared by S Ravi, C Shamshuddin, O Nandan, Yeswant barde, Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon, A Nanda Kishore, KN Ananthapadmanabhan and Nigel Llong.
Here's the complete schedule of match officials appointment:
|Venue
|On Field 1
|On Field 2
|3rd Umpire
|4th Umpire
|Match Referee
|Q1 - Mumbai
|S. Ravi
|C Shamshuddin
|O Nandan
|Yeswant Barde
|Javagal Srinath
|Eliminator - Bengaluru
|Anil Choudhary
|Nitin Menon
|A Nanda Kishore
|K N Ananthapadmanabhan
|Manu Nayar
|Q2 - Bengaluru
|Nijel Llong
|C Shamshuddin
|Nitin Menon
|K N Ananthapadmanabhan
|Col. Chinmaya Sharma
|Final - Hyderabad
|S. Ravi
|Nijel Llong
|Anil Choudhary
|A Nanda Kishore
|Javagal Srinath
