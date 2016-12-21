BBL: Cricket Australia allows Andre Russell to use black bat, bans later

New Delhi, Decc 21: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell suffered a setback in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia banned his black-and-pink bat.

The Jamaican all-rounder was initially allowed to play with the unique-coloured bat during the Sydney Thunder's opening game against Sydney Sixers on Tuesday (Dec 20).



Coming in to bat at at number 7, Russell carried black-and-pink bat to start his innings.

As per reports, Rusell's bat was well within the BBL playing conditions, but unlike the gold and green bats that have been used in the past, the Jamaican's blade left coloured marks on the white Kookaburra ball.

This forced the Australian cricket board to ban the use of the bat.

"The Match Officials provided feedback to Cricket Australia that the bat used by Andre left black marks on the match ball," said Head of the Big Bash Anthony Everard, was quoted by Cricket Australia report.

"As a result, we have decided to withdraw our approval for Andre to use the bat that was used last night as the colour solution used by the manufacturer was discolouring the ball.

"Should Andre, or any other BBL or WBBL player for that matter, wish to use a bat with a different colouring solution to the one used last night that doesn't result in the discolouration of the match ball, they will be permitted to do so subject to Cricket Australia being satisfied that the bat won't compromise the integrity of the game, which we believe discolouring the match ball does," the report added further.

Chris Gayle had once used gold coloured bat during a Big Bash League game.

Big Bash is the domestic cricket league held in Australia, where cricketers from across the globe participate. BBL is second most popular domestic T20 league after Indian Premier League.

