Bangladesh fan insults tricolour ahead of India-Bangladesh semi-final match in Champions Trophy

New Delhi, June 14: Ahead of the India-Bangladesh clash in the semi-finals of the ongoing Champions Trophy an over enthusiastic Bangladeshi fan has insulted the Indian National Flag on social media.

The fan has posted a photoshopped image on Twitter by draping Indian tricolour around a dog which is being attacked by a tiger -- signified as Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi fans call their national side as 'Tigers', in fact Bangladesh cricket team's official Facebook page goes by the name of 'Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers'.

The literal translation of what's written with the image is: "It is going to be a great match."

Defending Champions India will be locking horns with Bangladesh in the semi-finals on Thursday (June 15).

It is not the first ocassion when Bangladeshi fans have crossed the limit of sportsmanship and disrespected India.

Earlier last year, a picture of Bangladesh's right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed carrying the severed head of the Indian limited-overs captain MS Dhoni had gone viral over social media.

This picture was reportedly uploaded on micro-blogging site Twitter after Bangladesh stunned Pakistan to set up a summit clash with the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup 2016.

Earlier in 2015 when India struggled to cope with pacer Mustafizur Rahman, a Bangladesh newspaper had published a picture of half-shaved heads of the Indian players, in order to show the after-effects of Mustafizur's 'cutters'.

A Bangla newspaper "Prothom Alo", in its Monday edition (Weekly humour magazine - "Rosh Alo"), published a distasteful advertisement which left Indian fans fuming.

Dhoni-led India lost the 3-match ODI series 1-2 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur with young left-arm paceman Mustafizur Rahman being the wrecker-in-chief of the visitors' batting line-up. The 19-year-old Mustafizur captured a world record 13 wickets in 3 games.

It is known fact that the Bangladeshis treat cricket as more than a game. If cricket is religion in India, it's beyond that in Bangladesh. It's a getaway from all the worries of poverty, unemployment and other teething issues.

But fans shouldn't cross their limits when it comes to respecting other team's sentiments. Bangladesh fans, perhaps, still have a long way to learn it.

