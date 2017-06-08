Bangladesh cricketer in trouble over second marriage

Dhaka, June 8: Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny is in trouble after his second wife alleged she did not know he was already married.

The second wife, Nasrin Sultana, has sued him for cheating on her, bdnews24.com reported on Thursday (June 8).

On Wednesday, the cricketer was denied bail by Dhaka's Sessions Judge Qamrul Hasan Molla.

The left-arm spinner was arrested on January 22 after Nasrin filed a case against him. She also accused him of demanding dowry and torturing her.

As the case progressed, it became known that the 30-year-old Sunny was already married.

His lawyers told the court that Sunny wanted to keep Nasrin as his second wife and that's why he had rented a separate flat for her. But she was not living in it, they said.

"She wants Sunny to divorce his first wife, which is not possible," the defence said. They claimed Nasrin knew about Sunny's first marriage when she wed him.

"Now his first wife will also sue him if she gets divorced. So Sunny wants to keep both the wives," his lawyer told bdnews24.com.

Nasrin, however, insisted she never knew about Sunny's first marriage. "Unmarried was written on his passport when I went abroad with him. He cheated on me," she said.

She accused Sunny's mother Nargis Akter of assaulting her when she visited their house.

Bangladeshi law allows Muslim citizens to have up to four wives but few men in urban areas subscribe to this.

IANS