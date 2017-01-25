Australian batsman David Hussey announces retirement

Melbourne, Jan 25: Former Australia batsman David Hussey announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday (January 25) following Melbourne Stars defeat in the Big Bash League (BBL) semi-final.

The 39-year-old was uncertain about his future after the loss against Perth Scorchers on Tuesday, declaring: "It's a bit raw at the moment, a bit emotional. Just wait and see what happens," reports Cricket Australia's official website.



But Hussey announced on Wednesday - via Twitter - said he was calling time on his impressive career after leading the stars to the final and semi-final in his two seasons as captain.

"I spoke to the boys quietly last night. I don't really like to try and make too much of a deal of it," he said, as per the website.

Yes, the end.I simply can't do the things I want to do anymore & me playing is stopping younger players from achieving! Had a blast. #thanks https://t.co/F41wYwiTue — David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) January 25, 2017

Earlier on Wednesday, Kevin Pietersen confirmed on Instagram that Hussey had decided to bring his career to a close.

"To the special David Hussey who is in this pic. I'm so happy I got play in your final game!" Pietersen wrote.

"You have been absolutely sensational on and off the field continuing on from our Notts days! Love ya buddy!"

Hussey has been with the Stars since the inception of the BBL in 2011, scoring 855 runs at 26.71 from 48 appearances over six seasons.

He made 267 appearances in Twenty20 fixtures with his ability as a batsman and off-spinner and sharp fielding making him a valuable asset.

Hussey retired from first-class cricket in April 2015 after a 13-year career.

He also played 108 international matches (69 One-Days and 39 T20s), contributing 17 fifties and one century.

That ton came against Scotland in 2009, Hussey smacking 111 from just 87 balls.

Hussey averaged 52.50 at first-class level with 45 centuries and a best of 275 but failed to play a Test for Australia.

