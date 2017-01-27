Australia will 'struggle' on Test pitches made to 'suit' India: Ricky Ponting

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Former captain Ricky Ponting today (January 27) said Australia will "struggle" in their 4-Test series in India as the hosts will prepare pitches to "suit them more".

Steve Smith-led Australia will face off India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from February 23. The opening Test is in Pune and the 4th and final contest in Dharamsala from March 25.



Ponting, who played in 168 Tests, an Australian record which he shares with Steve Waugh, said it is "harder" for visiting teams in India.

"I think they'll (Australia) struggle. Every team that goes there struggles. It has become harder and harder for visiting teams to go to India. They probably make wickets (now) to suit them more than ever before," Ponting told "Sky Sports Radio" according to Cricket Australia's (CA) website.

He added, "I went there for a lot of tours and we obviously played in some tough conditions. But the wickets were good for the first couple of days of the game and then they started to turn."

Australia have not won a Test series in India since 2004 when Ponting was the captain of the team. On that tour, Australia defeated India 2-1. Adam Gilchrist was the captain for the 1st 3 Tests of the 4-match series due to Ponting's injury.

