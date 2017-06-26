ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Australia thump West Indies by 8 wickets

Taunton, June 27: Defending champions Australia began their campaign on a resounding note, beating the West Indies by eight wickets with opener Nicole Bolton hitting an unbeaten 107.

Australian bowlers put up an impressive bowling effort to dismiss the West Indies for 204 before the batswomen completed the chase in 38.1 overs.

Bolton shared a 171-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Beth Mooney, who scored 70 off 85 balls.

Bolton's 116-ball comprised 14 fours. Captain Meg Lanning was out cheaply for 12.

Australia's most productive bowler was Ellyse Perry, who picked up three wickets conceding 47 runs in nine overs.

